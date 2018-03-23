Several US states in potential path of falling Chinese space station

President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill.Full Story >
There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.
Cincinnati Council Member David Mann is proposing an ordinance that he says will reduce the negative impact of short term rentals like Airbnb. According to a statement from Mann, it would regulate the "short term rentals of entire dwelling units – so an entire apartment or an entire home – for periods of 30 days or less at a time." Under the law people could only rent entire dwelling units on websites like Airbnb for 90 days out of any calendar year.
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor's degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...
