Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 officers

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting two Ohio police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call has been indicted on charges that carry the possibility of a death sentence.
Authorities say 31year-old Quentin Smith fired on the officers from Westerville, in suburban Columbus, on Feb. 10. Smith was shot and wounded and hospitalized for several days.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the indictment Friday on aggravated murder charges.
The case is eligible for the death penalty because police officers were killed in the line of duty.
Thirty-nine-year-old officer Eric Joering died at the scene, while 54-year-old officer Anthony Morelli died at a hospital.
A message was left with Smith's attorney.
