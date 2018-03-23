Jim Heady named publisher at Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The new owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail says the newspaper's vice president of circulation is being promoted to publisher.
HD Media announced Thursday that 64-year-old Jim Heady would take over the role on April 1.
Heady, a Kentucky native who started his career with the Courier Journal in Louisville, worked in advertising, marketing and circulation departments at newspapers around the country before being hired on at Charleston Newspapers in 2013.
HD Media managing partner Doug Reynolds said Heady's experience at newspapers across the U.S. made him a good fit for publisher at West Virginia's largest newspaper.
Heady says he is excited to jump into the role and wants to see where the Gazette-Mail can combine resources with the six other HD Media newspapers.
