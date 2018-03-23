Things to do in Cincy this weekend

Friday, March 23 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:57:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. President Donald is replacing National security advi...
Foreign policy hard-liner John Bolton's appointment as U.S. national security adviser comes at a particularly sensitive time for relations with China.Full Story >
(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.