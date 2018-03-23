Forest Park man accused of threatening police with his pit bull

A Forest Park man is accused of threatening another man with a gun and threatening police with his pit bull, court records show.

Forest Park officers were called to a residence on Folkstone Drive Monday, according to police reports.

Michael Means told officers that Wade Hill Jr., 61, threatened to “get his gun and shoot” him and motioned like he was shooting at Means, police wrote in an affidavit.

When officers arrived, they said Hill Jr. put the growling, barking pit bull between himself and the officers and refused their commands to secure his dog.

The pit bull began barking and aggressively jumping at the driver side window of the patrol car. An officer retrieved a shotgun from the police vehicle and then Hill Jr. finally secured his dog, according to a court document.

Court records show Hill Jr. has been cited more than 20 times with failure to confine his dog.

Citations show officers found the pit bull running in the street on several occasions near Hill Jr.’s home.

Hill Jr. has been charged with menacing, obstructing official business, and failure to confine dog.

A judge on Tuesday set Hill Jr.’s bond at $25,000 at a Hamilton County Municipal Court hearing.