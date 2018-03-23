Recipe: Klosterman ”Grand Slam” Sandwich - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipe: Klosterman ”Grand Slam” Sandwich

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds is Thursday and Megan Fenno stopped by FOX19 to hit one out of the park with their 'Grand Slam' recipe feature Klosterman Bread.

Klosterman ”Grand Slam” Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices of Klosterman White Bread
  • 8 large strawberries, sliced
  • 4 large bananas, sliced
  • Peanut butter
  • Strawberry jam
  • Round cookie cutter
  • Toothpick

Directions:

  1.    Using the cookie cutter, cut out 8 circles from the Klosterman Bread slices.
  2.    Spread peanut butter on four of the bread circles, and spread jam on the other four.
  3.    Place slice strawberries and bananas on the peanut butter side of the sandwiches.  Place other four circles with the jam on of the peanut butter bread circles.
  4.    On top of the sandwich, carefully draw the ”baseball” stitching with a toothpick and the jam.  Enjoy!

