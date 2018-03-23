Recipe: Cheesy pulled pork dip - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipe: Cheesy pulled pork dip

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
(Credit: Sweets and Meats BBQ) (Credit: Sweets and Meats BBQ)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Is March Madness making you hungry? Or may it's making you want to eat your feelings.

Regardless of your reasoning, Kristen Bailey, owner of Sweets and Meats BBQ, stopped by FOX19 to make her cheesy pulled pork dip.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 pounds of Sweets & Meats BBQ pulled pork (or you can sub with pulled chicken), prepared
  • 4 cups of shredded monterey jack cheddar cheese, divided
  • Optional: Sweets & Meats BBQ "sweet with a little heat" sauce to taste
  • Optional: Sliced pickled jalapenos 

Directions:

  1. Mix together cream cheese, sour cream, and 2 cups of monterey jack cheddar cheese with a stand mixer or layer it up (all based upon personal preference and tools at your disposal).
  2. Stir in pulled pork, until well combined.  We use a dry rub on our pork, but you can sauce it as well (all based upon personal preference).
  3. Place pork mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with remaining two cups of cheese. 
  4. Bake at 350 for 15-20 mins until cheese is melted and bubbly. 
  5. Optional: Sprinkle some picked jalapeno slices on top. Serve with your favorite corn or tortilla chips, pita bread or veggies. 

