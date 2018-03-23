Federal review ongoing in 2015 Ohio fatal police shooting

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.
U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Thornton confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Friday that the review of "the facts of this matter" continues, but declined comment. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said last year the review would determine the potential for prosecution of Ray Tensing for civil rights violations in the slaying of Sam DuBose.
The review began after state murder charges were dropped following two mistrials because of deadlocked juries. Tensing's attorney said Friday he hadn't heard any update on the review.
UC on Thursday announced a settlement totaling some $344,000 in back pay and legal fees of a union grievance over Tensing's firing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill.Full Story >
There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.Full Story >
There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.Full Story >
Cincinnati Council Member David Mann is proposing an ordinance that he says will reduce the negative impact of short term rentals like Airbnb. According to a statement from Mann, it would regulate the “short term rentals of entire dwelling units – so an entire apartment or an entire home – for periods of 30 days or less at a time.” Under the law people could only rent entire dwelling units on websites like Airbnb for 90 days out of any calendar year. For...Full Story >
Cincinnati Council Member David Mann is proposing an ordinance that he says will reduce the negative impact of short term rentals like Airbnb. According to a statement from Mann, it would regulate the “short term rentals of entire dwelling units – so an entire apartment or an entire home – for periods of 30 days or less at a time.” Under the law people could only rent entire dwelling units on websites like Airbnb for 90 days out of any calendar year. For...Full Story >
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor’s degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...Full Story >
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor’s degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...Full Story >