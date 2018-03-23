Federal review ongoing in 2015 Ohio fatal police shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Federal review ongoing in 2015 Ohio fatal police shooting

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.

U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Thornton confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Friday that the review of "the facts of this matter" continues, but declined comment. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said last year the review would determine the potential for prosecution of Ray Tensing for civil rights violations in the slaying of Sam DuBose.

The review began after state murder charges were dropped following two mistrials because of deadlocked juries. Tensing's attorney said Friday he hadn't heard any update on the review.

UC on Thursday announced a settlement totaling some $344,000 in back pay and legal fees of a union grievance over Tensing's firing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • SNOW TOTALS VIDEO

    SNOW TOTALS VIDEO

  • WATCH LIVE @ 1: President Trump announces news conference on budget

    WATCH LIVE @ 1: President Trump announces news conference on budget

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:03:48 GMT
    Trump speaks with Tricia Macke in Louisville. (FOX19 NOW)Trump speaks with Tricia Macke in Louisville. (FOX19 NOW)

    President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill. 

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill. 

    Full Story >

  • Swirling Kroger, Target merger rumors prompt Friday morning stock spike

    Swirling Kroger, Target merger rumors prompt Friday morning stock spike

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:30:25 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW file)(FOX19 NOW file)

    There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.

    Full Story >

    There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly