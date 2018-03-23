Indiana students were in French city where rampage unfolded

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - A teacher says two dozen Indiana high school students who were visiting a French city when an armed man went on a rampage remained calm during that attack.
Madison High School teacher Michael Heitz says 25 students and nine chaperones were having lunch Friday in the medieval city of Carcassonne when the attack began about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.
He tells The Madison Courier the group wasn't in any danger and "no one panicked" after learning of the attack, in which a man killed three people before police killed him during a standoff.
Heitz says the students from the Ohio River city of Madison about 40 miles (64 miles) northeast of Louisville, Kentucky, were kept in the restaurant during the standoff.
Police later led them to their tour bus.
Information from: The Madison Courier, http://www.madisoncourier.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
