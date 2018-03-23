Another Kentucky public university announces dramatic cuts

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky University is facing $25 million in budget cuts across the board, amid an increase in pension contributions and cuts to state funding.

News outlets report president Michael Benson announced Thursday recommendations that would see the closure of the school's Danville campus, eliminate academic programs, slash athletics spending and cut 200 positions.

Faculty senate chair Matthew Winslow said the budget advisory committee took department leaders' feedback into advisement. He wouldn't reveal specific program cuts, but said "there's no good news."

Benson had earlier announced the school would not raise tuition next year, removing a source of revenue to ameliorate problems stemming from swelling pension obligations and decreasing state funding. Other Kentucky public universities are also facing large cuts.

The EKU Board of Regents will consider the recommendations April 6.

