Milkman pleads guilty to sneaking drugs, phones into prison

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A milk deliveryman accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison has pleaded guilty to a contraband charge.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says defendant Ray Adams made $2,000 delivering contraband to Lebanon Correctional Facility in southwest Ohio.

Adams was arrested Jan. 8 after authorities searched the nearly 30,000 half-pint milk cartons he was delivering that day and found contraband, including 12 cellphones, in 30 of them.

Adams pleaded guilty Friday to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility. He is free on bond ahead of sentencing on May 8. Adams faces up to five years in prison.

Defense attorney Will Oswall Jr. declined to comment ahead of sentencing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.