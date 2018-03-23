Milkman pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

A milk deliveryman who was accused of bringing drugs, weapons and tobacco during his deliveries to an Ohio prison pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

On Jan. 8, 50-year-old Ray Adams of Amanda, Ohio, picked up the loaded milk cartons at a truck stop east of Lebanon to deliver it to the Lebanon Correctional Institution.

"There are visitors that try to smuggle these items into the prison - in this instance it happened to be the milkman," Fornshell said.

The trooper said prison officials inspected nearly 30,000 milk cartons brought into the facility by Adams and found 15 cells phones, about a pound of tobacco and about two pounds of marijuana.

Adams admitted to meeting with an individual the day prior to exchange milk cartons for $200 and had made approximately $2,000 delivering contraband to the prison. Adams had $1,000 cash in his truck which was seized and forfeited.

Adams will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.