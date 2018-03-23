District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

Deer Park’s perfect season is complete. The Wildcats beat Africentric 67-57 in the Division III state championship in Columbus for the school’s first ever state basketball title in front of 8,705 fans at The Schottenstein Center. Trailing by as many as 11 in the second half, Damani McEntire, Jalen Rose and Joseph Hocker sparked Deer Park to a big third quarter run and put Africentric away in the fourth quarter. McEntire made several key steals,...Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a car slammed into a utility pole, breaking it into three pieces.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State until 2 a.m. Sunday.
A car rammed into a building Saturday on Vine Street.
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlash
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for president
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigation
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killed
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicist
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leak
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast
