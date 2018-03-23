Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

n this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) n this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines."

The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.

Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period."

The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn't be regulated unless Congress changed the law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Students organize March for Our LivesMarch for Our LivesMore>>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws

    AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:07:45 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:39:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half ...(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half ...
    AP-NORC Poll: Support for stricter gun control laws reaches new high, drawing majority of gun owners.Full Story >
    AP-NORC Poll: Support for stricter gun control laws reaches new high, drawing majority of gun owners.Full Story >

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:39:00 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    Full Story >

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

    Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:47:46 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:59:48 GMT

    President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines.".

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines.".

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly