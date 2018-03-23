Elon Musk deletes SpaceX, Tesla Facebook pages on a Twitter challenge

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, deleted those companies Facebook pages on Friday. (Source: John Raoux/AP)

(RNN) – Elon Musk, chief executive for Tesla and SpaceX, deleted Facebook pages for both companies on Friday.

Brian Acton, the founder of WhatsApp that was purchased by Facebook, tweeted that people should delete their Facebook accounts. Musk responded with, “What’s Facebook?”

Another twitter user pointed out that SpaceX had a Facebook page, and challenged him to delete it.

Musk pulled the plug on the page after responding to a Twitter follower and didn’t even realize SpaceX had a Facebook page. And just before deleting the Tesla page, he tweeted, “Looks lame anyway.”

Combined, the two Facebook pages had more than 5 million likes and follows – huge engagement in the social media world, and Facebook is the world’s most popular social media platform.

However, SpaceX and Tesla are still on Instagram – which is owned by Facebook. Musk said that he was OK with Instagram as long it stayed “fairly independent.”

Musk has never had a Facebook account.

Someone on Twitter complained to Musk about the deletion of SpaceX on Facebook, asking why Musk would do such a thing, Musk responded with brevity.

@elonmusk I was always following the live feed of SpaceX on Facebook! Why did u delete? U need to use facebook with common sense, and your profile is okay than! — Balazs Szekely (@tiggerl82) March 23, 2018

“You’ll live.”

You’ll live — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

The hashtag #deleteFacebook began trending after news broke that political marketing firm Cambridge Analytica improperly culled user data of 50 million Facebook users. The firm used the data when it worked with Pres. Donald Trump’s campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Facebook users, and addressed the doubts that the social media company could protect user data.

Musk and Zuckerberg have bickered publicly in the past. A Facebook satellite was destroyed when a SpaceX rocket exploded on a launchpad in 2016. Of course, Zuckerberg took to the social media platform he created to vent his frustration.

In 2017, Musk called out Zuckerberg on Twitter for his limited understanding of artificial intelligence and the potential threats of the technology.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.