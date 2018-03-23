Liquidation sales begin at area Toys R Us stores

The "Going Out of Business" sign was put on display at the Florence Toys R Us on Friday, as stores across the country started their liquidation sales. (Photos: Mike Mozart)

Little ones rushed into Toys R Us with their parents this week, not fully understanding that their favorite store will soon be closed.

"No they don't quite get it, but they definitely understand mommy's getting toys because of a sale so they take advantage of it," said Lindsey Ashmore, a shopper at the Florence location.

She took a few pictures with her kids so that they will remember their last shopping spree.

"It was great to be able to bring the kids to Toys R Us to show them how cool it is. Even though they are small now, we have memories for the future as far as the pictures go," said Ashmore.

The Florence location is one of about 735 stores shutting its doors. Both Toys R Us and Babies R Us filed for bankruptcy, weighed down by nearly $5 billion in debt. Now the stores are advertising deep discounts to sell out their inventory.

"I think it's awful it almost brings tears to my eyes to think about it because they've been around for so long," said Sue Ehrsam, a customer at the store.

Many shoppers came out with multiple bags and carts of merchandise. While the sale signs lured many shoppers in, some were disappointed by the prices.

"The big sign out front says 30 percent off and almost everything was 10 to 20 percent off. At least it's something. I'm sure it will get better with time," said Ashmore.

As the liquidation sale is underway, the store announced all sales are final. Shoppers will have until April 21 to use their gift cards.

"It's very sad because it's an end of an era, but things are changing and they didn't keep up with the times sadly," said Ashmore.

The manager of the Florence store says they do not have an exact date of when their store will close, but it will likely happen sometime in May.

