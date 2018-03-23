Trump to promote infrastructure plan in Ohio next week

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.
Trump asked Congress in February to consider using a $200 billion federal investment to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funding to pay for improvements to the nation's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, bridges, ports and airports.
Trump has promoted the plan as one that would garner bipartisan support, but it has received a cool reception on Capitol Hill.
The White House said Friday that Trump plans to travel to Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday to promote the plan.
Trump won Ohio in the 2016 presidential election.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
George Brayton may not be alive today if not for a revolutionary new procedure performed by physicians at The Christ Hospital Health Network.Full Story >
George Brayton may not be alive today if not for a revolutionary new procedure performed by physicians at The Christ Hospital Health Network.Full Story >
The "Going Out of Business" sign was put on display at the Florence Toys R Us on Friday, as stores across the country started their liquidation sales.Full Story >
The "Going Out of Business" sign was put on display at the Florence Toys R Us on Friday, as stores across the country started their liquidation sales.Full Story >
Earlier this month, Lockland Mayor Mark Mason, Sr., said some children were crawling underneath stopped train cars in his village, trying to get to school on time.Full Story >
Earlier this month, Lockland Mayor Mark Mason, Sr., said some children were crawling underneath stopped train cars in his village, trying to get to school on time.Full Story >
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.Full Story >
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.Full Story >
A central Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a slaying where the victim's body was found buried beneath concrete.Full Story >
A central Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a slaying where the victim's body was found buried beneath concrete.Full Story >