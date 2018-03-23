Patient's life saved by revolutionary new procedure performed at Christ Hospital

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.Full Story >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.Full Story >
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.Full Story >
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.Full Story >
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.Full Story >
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.Full Story >
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.Full Story >
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.Full Story >
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."Full Story >
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."Full Story >