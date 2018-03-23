Patient's life saved by revolutionary new procedure performed at Christ Hospital

George Brayton may not be alive today if not for a revolutionary new procedure performed by physicians at The Christ Hospital Health Network.

Brayton is one of the first patients worldwide to receive this minimally invasive alternative to major vascular surgery to repair a potentially fatal aortic aneurysm.

"Without this option I was a ticking time bomb, never knowing if my aneurysm would rupture," said Brayton, who is known as Freddy. "I was not eligible for a third open heart surgery. So without this, I would have no options."

Doctors had already told Brayton he'd never live through a third open heart procedure, and this brand new option was his only hope.

"The procedure performed by Dr. Answini is so important because, for the first time in the world, he and our team completely reconstructed the patient's entire thoraco-abdominal aorta without doing open surgery," said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD, Medical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center.

An aortic aneurysm is a dangerous bulge or ballooning in a segment of the wall of the aorta that can rupture and cause sudden death. Thoraco-abdominal aortic aneurysms start in the chest and extend through the abdomen.

The Valiant device allows blood to continue to flow to the patient's kidneys, liver, and intestines after the aneurysm is sealed.

The Christ Hospital is one of only four other places in the world where this experimental procedure can be done.

If you've ever had trouble with a stint, doctors say this new procedure can also repair that, without major surgery and without leaving the area.

