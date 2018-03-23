Man arrested for allegedly setting fire at GE

A Batavia man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside of General Electric's aviation facility in Evendale.

On March 1, smoke filled the halls of one of General Electric's buildings and police arrested Trent Falcione for causing the blaze.

He is charged with aggravated arson.

Court documents accuse Falcione of using gas to start the fire and said that he was captured on camera in the area of the fire.

The coroners office confirmed the presence of gasoline after some of the debris was sent to their lab. Police said gasoline was also found on Falcione's backpack at the time of the fire.

Falcione started the fire at his place of employment, but he was not General Electric employee, according to court documents. An affidavit said he started the fire with 62 other people nearby.

Falcione is also accused of putting ammunition near the fire after lighting it in a filing area.

The Evendale Police Department confirmed Falcione was arrested without incident at his home.

No one was injured in the fire and the cost of the damage is still unknown.

He is due in court on March 24.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.