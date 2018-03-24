Apple pushing for emojis that represent disabilities

The Justice Department has charged 9 Iranians in government-sponsored hacking that pilfered sensitive information from hundreds of American universities, private companies and government agencies.Full Story >
The Justice Department has charged 9 Iranians in government-sponsored hacking that pilfered sensitive information from hundreds of American universities, private companies and government agencies.Full Story >
Apple is asking for 13 new emojis to represent people with disabilities.Full Story >
Apple is asking for 13 new emojis to represent people with disabilities.Full Story >
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.Full Story >
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.Full Story >