Almost 500K smoke alarms recalled - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Almost 500K smoke alarms recalled

Safety device brand Kidde has recalled almost 500,000 smoke alarms that could be faulty. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN) Safety device brand Kidde has recalled almost 500,000 smoke alarms that could be faulty. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)

(CNN) – Almost 500,000 smoke alarms that might fail are being recalled.

Safety device brand Kidde said it sold about 450,000 of the alarms in the U.S. and 40,000 more in Canada.

The recalled units have model numbers PI2010 and PI9010, with manufacture dates between September 2016 and October 2017.

They were sold through retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot. They were also sold through Kidde’s website.

Kidde advises customers to remove their fire alarms from walls or ceilings and look through the opening on the side for a yellow cap. The cap can prevent smoke from reaching sensors and activating the alarm.

Customers who see yellow caps should contact the company for a replacement unit.

If no cap is present, the alarm can be safely reinstalled.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

