Mother crashes car to prove to children God is real

Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond. (Source: WSB/TV)

NORCROSS, GA (WSB/CNN) - An Atlanta-area mother is behind bars after authorities said she deliberately crashed her vehicle to prove to her children in the backseat that God is real.

The crash was caught on camera Wednesday morning as the SUV went northbound across the southbound lanes of Peachtree Industrial, and head-in into a concrete pole.

Inside, Bakari Warren and her children, ages 5 and 7, lived to tell the tale.

Officers gently questioned the children about what had happened.

"Do you think she did it on purpose?” asked on police officer.

“Yeah because she turned, her eyes were closed and she was saying ‘blah blah blah I love God,’ " said one of the children.

"Okay, you said she had a car accident to prove that God was real?" the officer asked again.

Norcross police said Warren did tell the children to buckle up their seatbelts just before she went across the road.

Warren was frisked and handcuffed right after she got out of her vehicle.

"When the officers asked Warren what happened, her first statement to the officers was to check her Facebook and it would explain what happened," said Sgt. Ed Butynski of the Norcross Police Department.

But police said she later gave the same reasons as her children to prove that God will protect them.

"She said ‘blah blah blah I love God,’ " said one of the children.

Warren is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on $22,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.