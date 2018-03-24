Here it is, Saturday's updated forecast (northern Kentucky to bear brunt of storm)

Warm road temperatures will keep travel conditions mostly wet and slushy Saturday as snow falls throughout the Tri-State. (WXIX)

Warm road temperatures will keep travel conditions mostly wet and slushy Saturday as snow falls throughout the Tri-State.

Parts of the region are under a Winter Weather Advisory, and the following counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning through 2 a.m. Sunday:

Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland (Indiana)

Hamilton (Ohio)

northern Kentucky including Gallatin, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties

Again, problems in the Cincinnati metropolitan area will be hard to come by with mild road temperatures. While some snow showers may look impressive, they will not freeze roads.

A wet-to-sloppy mix will fall much the afternoon, with steady snow showers until 6 p.m. But with ground temperatures so warm, it will be hard to get snow to stick.

Between noon and 6 p.m., some steadier bands will continue and could give us a glaze-over on ramps and bridges.

To the southwest of metropolitan Cincinnati, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendelton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, and Lewis counties in Kentucky will have more wet snow and additional problems.

Areas east and north of Cincinnati will see much less snowfall.

Totals will range from 2 to 4 inches for many, with an isolated higher total in some bands farther south. This is a narrow band of snow.

An overnight refreeze is possible, but Sunday is expected to be dry with a high of 45 degrees.

FORECAST:

Today : Snow showers through the afternoon and evening, higher amounts south and east of Cincinnati. Roads wet and slushy. Generally 2 to 4 inches. High: 36

: Snow showers through the afternoon and evening, higher amounts south and east of Cincinnati. Roads wet and slushy. Generally 2 to 4 inches. High: 36 Tonight : Showers taper, partly cloudy by the morning. Low: 26

: Showers taper, partly cloudy by the morning. Low: 26 Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 45

