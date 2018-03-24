Ohio events accompany students' March For Our Lives in DC

CINCINNATI (AP) - Students and activists in several dozen Ohio communities are holding rallies and marches Saturday in conjunction with a Washington, D.C., march spearheaded by teens from the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a February shooting.
Students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been promoting their March For Our Lives, which has received support from groups including the Women's March and Everytown for Gun Safety.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for the Washington event, and over 800 sister marches were listed on an organizing website.
Those include Ohio's largest metropolitan areas, some college campus communities and numerous smaller cities.
The demonstrations come 10 days after students honored the Florida victims and in some cases called for gun-control changes during school walkouts around the country.
