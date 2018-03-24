Sentencing set for man accused of cyberstalking Ohio sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to harassing a county sheriff in the state for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites has a sentencing date.
A criminal affidavit filed last year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.
Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin wasn't identified in the affidavit but confirmed in a statement that he was that officer and has been subject to harassment ever since.
Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking. He faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Judge Michael Watson on Friday set a May 1 sentencing date.
A message was left with Young's attorney seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities responded Saturday to a report of a body found in Blue Ash.Full Story >
Authorities responded Saturday to a report of a body found in Blue Ash.Full Story >
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.Full Story >
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.Full Story >
Warm road temperatures will keep travel conditions mostly wet and slushy Saturday as snow falls throughout the Tri-State.Full Story >
Warm road temperatures will keep travel conditions mostly wet and slushy Saturday as snow falls throughout the Tri-State.Full Story >
The Three Rivers Local School district is in the process of adding an extra layer of security following the Maryland and Florida school shootings.Full Story >
The Three Rivers Local School district is in the process of adding an extra layer of security following the Maryland and Florida school shootings.Full Story >
A Batavia man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside of General Electric's aviation facility in Evendale.Full Story >
A Batavia man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside of General Electric's aviation facility in Evendale.Full Story >