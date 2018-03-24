Authorities respond to report of body found in Blue Ash

Authorities responded Saturday to a report of a body found in Blue Ash. (WXIX)

Authorities responded Saturday to a report of a body found in Blue Ash.

According to a 911 call, the man was found on Floral Avenue near the intersection of Hunt Road and Blue Ash Road.

"It looks like he's dead," the caller told dispatchers.

The caller said there was a lot of blood at the scene.

