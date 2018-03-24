Trustees interview several candidates for UofL presidency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - University of Louisville trustees have interviewed several candidates for the school's presidency as the search continued behind closed doors.

The Courier Journal reports the identities of the candidates were shielded by campus police during the trustees' meeting Friday. University spokesman John Karman says campus security was stationed outside the University Club, where trustees met, to protect their identities.

Karman and the board declined to discuss specifics of what happened during the closed-door session, other than to confirm that "several candidates" were interviewed in person.

Board of Trustees Chairman J. David Grissom says trustees are making "good progress" on permanently filling the position.

James Ramsey was ousted as UofL's president in 2016. Greg Postel has been serving as interim president since early 2017, and is a candidate for the full-time job.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

