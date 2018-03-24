UK hopes tax breaks will spur development at research park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky officials are hoping that a tax break will spur development at the school's Coldstream Research Park.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Lexington council approved the tax break. It would let developers keep up to $32 million over 20 years for building on portions of the park.
The council voted Thursday to approve the tax increment financing district. It would let developers use new taxes generated by the project to repay themselves for public infrastructure improvements associated with the project, such as roads, sidewalks and water and sewer lines.
The proposal now goes to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
UK has said it plans to let private developers build apartments and office space on portions of the 735-acre research park that are included in the new district.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
