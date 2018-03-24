Ohio man pleads guilty to possessing large amount of opioid

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a large amount of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.
Twenty-seven-year-old Da'Nico Geter, of Akron, entered a plea Friday in Akron to using a gun while in possession of a nearly a half-pound (202 grams) of carfentanil, an opioid considered thousands of times more potent than heroin.
Geter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He was indicted in January.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman in a statement called that amount of carfentanil, which is used as a tranquilizer for large animals, "staggering" and compared it with a bomb.
Messages were left Saturday with Geter's attorney seeking comment.
