PHOTOS: 'March For Our Lives' rally draws crowd at Cincinnati's City Hall

The Young Feminists Coalition, along with United We Stand and Moms Demand Action, invited Tri-State residents to partake in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday. (WXIX)

The Young Feminists Coalition, along with United We Stand and Moms Demand Action, invited Tri-State residents to partake in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday. (WXIX)

The Young Feminists Coalition, along with United We Stand and Moms Demand Action, invited Tri-State residents to partake in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday.

It began 11 a.m. with speakers at City Hall, with the march slated for 11:30 a.m.

The rally was initiated by the victims of the mass school shooting earlier this year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

After Parkland shooting, worldwide 'March for Our Lives'

A news release for the event read, in part:

Things can't go on as they are currently. We need stricter regulations on guns to ensure that those who are unable to be responsible with firearms won't have access to them. By showing up to the march, we will show lawmakers just how many people are advocating for change. We will force them to make a difference. We won't stop fighting until there isn't another incident of gun violence. Not one more.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Cincinnati #MarchForOurLives begins at 11 with speakers. March starts at 11:30 at City Hall @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JpQJDC5cJN — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) March 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.