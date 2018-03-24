Fate of utility consumers under federal tax overhaul uneven

By JOHN SEEWER and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Utility companies around the nation are reacting in varied ways to states' demands that they return federal tax cut proceeds to their customers. Some companies are readily complying, while others are balking.

Pressure to send the savings back to regulated companies' electricity, gas and water customers is coming from consumer groups, legislatures and elected officials from California to Florida.

An estimated $1 billion this year and $5 billion over two years is at issue.

Among big questions surrounding utilities' actions is how just much should go back to customers and over what period.

Some utilities have volunteered to give back the tax savings. Others are fighting to put the money toward infrastructure upgrades. Still others cite financial factors complicating any return to consumers at all.

