Man wanted in connection with Ky. officer-involved shooting arrested in Tenn.

The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has been looking for 32-year-old David Vaughn since early Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was arrested at a hotel in Dickson overnight.

He was wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges in Tennessee.

Vaughn is also the suspect of a vehicle theft in Indiana.

