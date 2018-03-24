Man wanted in connection with Ky. officer-involved shooting arrested in Tenn.

Man wanted in connection with Ky. officer-involved shooting arre - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VERONA, KY (FOX19) -

The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has been looking for 32-year-old David Vaughn since early Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was arrested at a hotel in Dickson overnight.

He was wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges in Tennessee.

Vaughn is also the suspect of a vehicle theft in Indiana.

