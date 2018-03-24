Car rams building on Vine Street, no serious injuries reported - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Car rams building on Vine Street, no serious injuries reported

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A car rammed into a building Saturday on Vine Street.

It happened on the 2300 block, near Inwood Park.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

