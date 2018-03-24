SUV rams home on Vine Street, woman taken to hospital

An SUV rammed into a residential building Saturday on Vine Street.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 2300 block, near Inwood Park.

Police said a woman inside the home was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

@CincyPD & @CincyFireEMS on the scene of a car into a building in the 2300 block of Vine street. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/GWcdAmEokd — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 24, 2018

The City of Cincinnati Building Department is assessing the extent of the structural damage.

Police investigators report they believe speed on a wet road contributed to the accident. They said alcohol or drugs are not a factor in the crash.

