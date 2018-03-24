SUV rams home on Vine Street, woman taken to hospital - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

SUV rams home on Vine Street, woman taken to hospital

MOUNT AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

An SUV rammed into a residential building Saturday on Vine Street.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 2300 block, near Inwood Park.

Police said a woman inside the home was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Cincinnati Building Department is assessing the extent of the structural damage.

Police investigators report they believe speed on a wet road contributed to the accident. They said alcohol or drugs are not a factor in the crash.

