Ohio AP media organization elects new board members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Tony Geftos, reporter/anchor for WTVG in Toledo, was elected president of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors association for 2018-19 at the group's annual convention Saturday.

Mike Throne, editor of the Chillicothe Gazette and Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, was named president-elect.

The following directors were elected to three-year terms, which expire in 2021:

At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Rich Desrosiers, executive editor, The Canton Repository;

At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: David Younke, editor, The (Fremont) News-Messenger and Port Clinton News Herald;

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 50,000: Michael McCarter, senior news director, The Cincinnati Enquirer;

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 15,001-50,000: Todd Franko, editor of The (Youngstown) Vindicator;

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2020:

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 15,000: Victoria Dugger, editor, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel- Tribune;

Representing Large-Market TV: Tom Bosco, reporter/anchor, WSYT/WTTE-TV, Columbus;

Representing Small-Market TV: Kristi Leigh, anchor, WTOL-TV, Toledo;

Representing Large-Market Radio: Andy Chow, reporter, Ohio Public Radio and TV, Columbus;

Representing Small-Market Radio: April Laissle, host/reporter, WYSO-FM, Yellow Springs.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative serving 1,400 daily newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.