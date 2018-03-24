The Latest: Thousands march in Ohio in support of gun laws

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Latest on March For Our Lives rallies and events in Ohio. (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in communities across Ohio at March For Our Lives rallies in a movement led by students from a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a February shooting.

In Cincinnati, Young Feminists Coalition leader Rasleen Krupp told a crowd of hundreds of people that "our voices are being stifled," The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

"At the end of this movement, we will be saving our own lives," Krupp said. "But this is only the first mile."

A crowd estimated at more than a thousand gathered first in Cleveland's Public Square and then marched through downtown.

And in Columbus, a rally began near a downtown museum and then wound its way to the Ohio Statehouse with people chanting: "The NRA has got to go" and "No justice, no peace," The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Around 800 rallies were planned across the U.S. on Saturday.

9:15 a.m.

Students and activists in several dozen Ohio communities are holding rallies and marches Saturday in conjunction with a Washington, D.C., march spearheaded by teens from the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a February shooting.

Students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been promoting their March For Our Lives, which has received support from groups including the Women's March and Everytown for Gun Safety.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for the Washington event, and over 800 sister marches were listed on an organizing website.

Those include Ohio's largest metropolitan areas, some college campus communities and numerous smaller cities.

The demonstrations come 10 days after students honored the Florida victims and in some cases called for gun-control changes during school walkouts around the country.

