Deer Park wins D-III state basketball championship

Deer Park players and coaches celebrate after the final buzzer in the 2018 OHSAA D-III boys basketball final at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (WXIX)

Deer Park’s perfect season is complete.

The Wildcats beat Africentric 67-57 in the Division III state championship in Columbus for the school’s first ever state basketball title in front of 8,705 fans at The Schottenstein Center.

Trailing by as many as 11 in the second half, Damani McEntire, Jalen Rose and Joseph Hocker sparked Deer Park to a big third quarter run and put Africentric away in the fourth quarter.

McEntire made several key steals, Rose hit several big shots and Hocker had several offensive rebounds to highlight a dominating Deer Park second half.

It’s Deer Park’s first state title in any sport since the Wildcats won a baseball state championship in 1977.

The Wildcats finished the season 29-0.