Police: Officers kill woman during SWAT standoff in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital city of Columbus say a woman who shot at officers during a SWAT standoff has been killed.

Columbus police in a statement Saturday afternoon identified the woman as 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo, of Columbus. She was fatally shot around 8 a.m. Saturday during a standoff that began several hours earlier.

Police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington says officers initially responded to a home after a report of shots being fired. Worthington says Demeo had barricaded herself inside the home, armed with a rifle.

Worthington says Columbus SWAT and Negotiation Team officers tried to persuade Demeo to surrender.

He says Demeo fired at officers from an upstairs window at around 8 a.m., prompting two SWAT officers to kill her.

It's the fourth police shooting in Columbus this year.

