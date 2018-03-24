Car breaks power pole into pieces

A car slammed into a utility pole, breaking it into three pieces.

Cincinnati Police are investigating an accident in the 4900 block of Gray Road in Winton Hills.

Duke Energy's outage map shows only one customer is being affected by a power outage due to the utility pole damage.

Police said there are no reported injuries.

@CincyPD D5 on the scene of an accident in the 4900 block of Gray Rd. No reported injuries. Gray Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cpJLgt3qyo — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 24, 2018

Gray Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.