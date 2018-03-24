Car breaks power pole into pieces - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Car breaks power pole into pieces

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
WINTON HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

A car slammed into a utility pole, breaking it into three pieces.

Cincinnati Police are investigating an accident in the 4900 block of Gray Road in Winton Hills.

Duke Energy's outage map shows only one customer is being affected by a power outage due to the utility pole damage. 

Police said there are no reported injuries.

Gray Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice.

