Students lead rally in Louisville for stricter gun laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of students and their supporters marched in the drizzling rain in Kentucky's largest city to speak out for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Florida school shooting.
Media reports say the marchers chanted "enough is enough" and "books not bullets" along the route that took them to a rally Saturday in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville.
The Courier Journal reports that Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth sported a button of his "F'' rating from the National Rifle Association as he spoke to his fans.
Bill Smith of Clifton, Kentucky, wore camouflage and held a small, handwritten sign that read, "Hunter for assault rifle ban." Smith, an avid deer hunter, says hunters pride themselves on precise shooting. He says assault-style weapons can't be used to accomplish that type of shooting.
