NRA blames 'gun-hating billionaires' for March For Our Lives events

NRA blames 'gun-hating billionaires' for March For Our Lives eve - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(CNN) - The National Rifle Association took to social media this weekend to slam Saturday's massive protests calling for stricter gun control.

The March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. was orchestrated by students who survived last month's school shooting in Parkland, FL.

More than 800 sister events took place around the nation and the world in a groundswell of youth-led activism.

But on Facebook, the NRA characterized the movement as a sham organized by, "Hollywood elites" and "gun-hating billionaires."

The posting accused those billionaires and elites of manipulating the youth protesters in an effort to "destroy the Second Amendment."

