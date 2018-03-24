Slick conditions cause several accidents in Tri-State

Police in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky report several accidents have been caused by slick road conditions due to the Saturday snow.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kenton County road crews are treating roads, according to the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department.

Multiple accidents in the area. Current road conditions are extremely slick. State salt trucks are out working and the county road crews have been called out to treat the side streets. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/MPXSJhw9cU — LakesideCrestview PD (@LPCH_PD) March 24, 2018

Cincinnati police reported at least three serious accidents Saturday afternoon, including one in the 5000 block of Winton Road where at least one person was seriously injured around 5:30 p.m.

Winton Road was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash.

@CincyPD D5 & @CincyFireEMS on the scene of a serious injury crash in the 5000 block of Winton Rd. Winton Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice. @CincyPD Traffic Unit is responding to investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/Z821klBat6 — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 24, 2018

Cincinnati police also reported a car breaking a pole into pieces. That crash took out power to the area around the crash.

In another serious crash, a woman was taken to the hospital around 3 p.m. after an SUV crashed into her home in the 2300 block of Vine Street.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.