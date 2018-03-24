Slick conditions cause several accidents in Tri-State - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Slick conditions cause several accidents in Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky report several accidents have been caused by slick road conditions due to the Saturday snow.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kenton County road crews are treating roads, according to the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department.

Cincinnati police reported at least three serious accidents Saturday afternoon, including one in the 5000 block of Winton Road where at least one person was seriously injured around 5:30 p.m.

Winton Road was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash.

Cincinnati police also reported a car breaking a pole into pieces. That crash took out power to the area around the crash.

In another serious crash, a woman was taken to the hospital around 3 p.m. after an SUV crashed into her home in the 2300 block of Vine Street. 

