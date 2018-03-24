Moeller cruises to first state title since 2007

Moeller's Jeremiah Davenport flashes a smile during the 2018 OHSAA Division I state final at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (WXIX)

Moeller cruised past top ranked Solon 83-65 in the OHSAA Division I State Final game on Saturday to win their first state championship since 2007 and fourth in program history.

“We’re proud of what we’re doing and tonight is a great night for us,” Moeller head coach Carl Kremer. “We were able to get a lead and we’ve got some finishers.”

Jeremiah Davenport had a team-high 22 points and 8 rebounds in his final game at Moeller. Jaxson Hayes added 14 points and 6 rebounds. Alex Pfriem had 14 points and Miles McBride scored 14 points in just his second game of the season back from injury.

“It feels so good,” Davenport said. “It’s all we ever wanted. Since freshman year, we stuck together. We played hard and fought hard and look at the outcome.”

Moeller finishes the season 27-3 overall.