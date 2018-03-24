Ross Twp. kids hunt for eggs in Saturday's snow

Children in the Tri-State took advantage of the snow that fell on Saturday spending time playing outside.

In Ross Township, neighbors held a snow dig egg hunt for the kids in their neighborhood, said resident Ashley O'Neil- Hughes.

Kids in Ross Twp. participate in snow dig egg hunt! https://t.co/yurLFhzmKc pic.twitter.com/KBIDBGQ36I — FOX19 (@FOX19) March 25, 2018

"We put all the eggs out last night so the snow would cover them up," said O'Neil-Hughes. "The kids had to dig through the snow to find them today,"

The neighborhood event had about 70 kids participate and officers from the Ross Twp. Police Department showed up to support the event.

