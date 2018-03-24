Hamilton mother raising money for autistic son's service dog

GoFundMe account set up to help pay for service dog training

The Hamilton mother of a 10-year-old boy on the Autism Spectrum is raising money so the child can have a service dog.

Heather Sizemore said her son, Caden, has sensory disorder, mood disorder, Tourette’s, impulse control, and many other disorders. She said he is currently in need of a service dog to help him cope with his disorders.

“It’s going to know Caden’s needs and wants and it’s going to be trained with… for the disability, where the dog can sense it before it would happen,” said Sizemore.

Sizemore said the family is unable to pay for extensive training needed for Caden’s new dog Bella Joy Sozemore so she can become a therapy dog.

Donations are already covering Bella’s initial 24-30 training classes, which she begins next week.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover the more extensive one-on-one training she will need to train Bella to understand Caden’s disabilities and behaviors.

“It will be a long process but, it will be worth it when the process it is all done, then Bella will be his very own service dog that will help him with his everyday needs,” said Sizemore on the GoFundMe account page.

Caden said he thinks Bella is “the best dog ever.”

Sizemore said she appreciates the community's help in getting Caden the service dog he needs.

