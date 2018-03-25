College to offer new programs to address regional job needs

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio college will be offering new degrees designed to fill in-demand jobs in the region.
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College says it's creating four-year bachelor's degree programs in land surveying and in culinary and food science. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports both programs were approved by the state Department of Higher Education last week. Classes in those programs could be offered as early as this fall.
The programs address regional workforce needs. Jobs in those fields are in high demand but aren't being filled.
A Cincinnati State spokesman says graduates could immediately make between $45,000 and $70,000 annually and in some cases even more. He noted that surveying jobs typically pay higher salaries than culinary jobs.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
