Propeller signed by Orville Wright heading to Denver museum

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A wooden propeller signed by airplane inventor Orville Wright is leaving Ohio's National Aviation Hall of Fame to go on loan at a Colorado museum.
The National Aviation Hall of Fame inside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton has owned the Wright Model K propeller since it was donated in 2004. The Dayton Daily News reports the propeller will be on display at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver for five years.
NAHF President Michael Quiello says displaying the artifact in Denver will expand NAHF's national brand recognition and help tell the story of the birthplace of aviation to a new audience.
A museum crew recently flew to Dayton to pick up the propeller.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
Get ready for rain this week.Full Story >
Get ready for rain this week.Full Story >
Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports.Full Story >
Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports.Full Story >
Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.Full Story >
Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.Full Story >
Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.Full Story >
Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.Full Story >