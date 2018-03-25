Bill makes Ohio back-to-school tax holiday an annual event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn't pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.

Lawmakers backing the legislation say the tax holiday encourages families to shop in the state and helps Ohio businesses and other industries that support the retail segment.

The measure now heads to the governor's desk.

This year's tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.

