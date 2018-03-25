Ohio doctors may now apply to recommend medical marijuana

For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.Full Story >
For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.Full Story >
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.Full Story >
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.Full Story >
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.Full Story >
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.Full Story >
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.Full Story >
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.Full Story >
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.Full Story >
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.Full Story >