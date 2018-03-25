Billboard sends message to Mack: Xavier Nation wants you to stay - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Billboard sends message to Mack: Xavier Nation wants you to stay

As rumors swirl about Chris Mack's future with Xavier, a Cincinnati-area company is sending the Musketeers' head basketball coach a message: Xavier Nation wants you to stay.

Norton Outdoor advertising ran that plea on a giant I-71 billboard last week, just days before Mack confirmed a meeting with University of Louisville athletic officials to discuss the school's vacant head coaching position.

While social media is buzzing with speculation, Mack has been silent about his future with Xavier or any outside job propositions. 

The 48-year-old coach was just named Big East Coach of the Year for the first time in his career. 

Mack, in his ninth season as head coach, led the Musketeers to their first outright conference championship in the Big East with a 15-3 conference record.

He is 212-96 in nine seasons as the Xavier head coach. 

The top seed in the West Region, Xavier was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Florida State in the second round.

Mack is a Xavier graduate and has served as XU's head coach since 2009.

